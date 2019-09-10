Nebraska volleyball remains second in rankings; Creighton jumps from 23rd to 17th
Dan Thornberg / EyeEm

The Nebraska volleyball team remains second in the American Volleyball Coaches Association rankings while Creighton jumps from 23rd to 17th. 

The 4-0 Huskers earned a four-set win over Arizona last Friday and a five-set victory over San Diego last Saturday.  NU returns to action on Friday when they host High Point and Denver as part of the Ameritas Players Challenge.  The 3-2 Creighton Bluejays knocked off Kentucky 3-1, Northern Iowa 3-2, and USC 3-1 last weekend in Cedar Falls, Iowa.  Creighton returns to action on Friday when they host Nebraska-Omaha as part of the Bluejay Invitational.  The top five are Stanford, Nebraska, Texas, Penn State, and Baylor.

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, September 10, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, September 10, 2019

Will Lutz nailed two long field goals in the final minute of the New Orleans Saints' 30-28 win over the Houston Texans.  Lutz drilled a 58-yarder as time expired after his 47-yard kick gave the Saints a 27-21 lead with 50 seconds to play.  The second kick was necessary for the victory after …