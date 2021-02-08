Nebraska volleyball remains fourth while Creighton drops from 19th to 21st in AVCA rankings

The Nebraska volleyball team remains fourth and Creighton has dropped from 19th to 21st in the latest American Volleyball Coaches Association rankings. 

The 4-0 Huskers beat Maryland 3-1 last Friday and then 3-0 on Saturday.  NU returns to action on Friday and Saturday when they visit 1-5 Rutgers.  The 4-2 Bluejays split two home matches with Marquette last weekend.  They won on Friday 3-2 before falling on Saturday 3-0.  Creighton returns to action on Friday and Saturday when they visit 25th ranked 4-2 Marquette in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.  Wisconsin remains first followed by Texas, Kentucky, Nebraska, and Minnesota rounding out the top five.

