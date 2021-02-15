Nebraska volleyball remains fourth & Creighton moves up to 20th in AVCA rankings

The Nebraska volleyball team remains fourth and Creighton has moved up from 21st to 20th in the latest American Volleyball Coaches Association rankings. 

The 6-0 Huskers beat home-team Rutgers 3-0 last Friday and then 3-1 on Saturday.  NU returns to action on Friday and Sunday when they host fifth ranked 8-0 Minnesota.  Creighton, who is 4-2, was idle last week.  They return to action on Friday and Saturday when they visit 24th ranked 6-2 Marquette in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.  Wisconsin remains first followed by Texas, Kentucky, Nebraska, and Minnesota rounding out the top five.

