Nebraska volleyball remains fifth; Creighton up from 15th to 14th in AVCA rankings

The Nebraska volleyball team remains fifth in the latest American Volleyball Coaches Association rankings. 

The 2-0 Huskers swept two 3-0 road matches at Indiana last weekend to open the 2021 season.  They return to action on Friday when they host Northwestern at 6:00.  Creighton has moved up from 15th to 14th in the poll.  The 2-0 Bluejays started the season with 3-0 home wins over Nebraska-Omaha and Northern Iowa.  CU return to action on Friday when they host 0-2 South Dakota at 7:00.  Wisconsin remains first followed by Texas, Stanford, Kentucky, and Nebraska rounding out the top five.

In other news

Nebraska women's basketball's Cain honored

Nebraska center Kate Cain was one of just 15 women's basketball players across the country to be named to the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Watch List when it was announced yesterday. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, January 27, 2021

The baseball Hall of Fame won’t have any players in the Class of 2021.  Voters collectively decided no one had the merits, on-the-field or off, for enshrinement in Cooperstown on this year’s ballot.  Curt Schilling, Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens were among the closest to receive the required…