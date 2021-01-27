Nebraska volleyball remains fifth; Creighton up from 15th to 14th in AVCA rankings

The Nebraska volleyball team remains fifth in the latest American Volleyball Coaches Association rankings.
The 2-0 Huskers swept two 3-0 road matches at Indiana last weekend to open the 2021 season. They return to action on Friday when they host Northwestern at 6:00. Creighton has moved up from 15th to 14th in the poll. The 2-0 Bluejays started the season with 3-0 home wins over Nebraska-Omaha and Northern Iowa. CU return to action on Friday when they host 0-2 South Dakota at 7:00. Wisconsin remains first followed by Texas, Stanford, Kentucky, and Nebraska rounding out the top five.