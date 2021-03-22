Nebraska volleyball remains fifth and Creighton falls out of the AVCA Top 25 rankings

The Nebraska volleyball team remains fifth and Creighton has dropped out of the rankings after being 24th last week in the latest American Volleyball Coaches Association rankings.
The 12-2 Huskers beat Iowa on the road last Wednesday 3-0 and 3-0 at home on Saturday. NU returns to action on Thursday when they visit 4-5 Michigan. Creighton, who is 8-3, dropped a 3-1 road match at Kansas State last Saturday. They return to action on Saturday when they host 6-12 Iowa State. Wisconsin remains first followed by Texas, Kentucky, Minnesota, and Nebraska rounding out the top five.