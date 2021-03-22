Nebraska volleyball remains fifth and Creighton falls out of the AVCA Top 25 rankings

The Nebraska volleyball team remains fifth and Creighton has dropped out of the rankings after being 24th last week in the latest American Volleyball Coaches Association rankings. 

The 12-2 Huskers beat Iowa on the road last Wednesday 3-0 and 3-0 at home on Saturday.  NU returns to action on Thursday when they visit 4-5 Michigan.  Creighton, who is 8-3, dropped a 3-1 road match at Kansas State last Saturday.  They return to action on Saturday when they host 6-12 Iowa State.  Wisconsin remains first followed by Texas, Kentucky, Minnesota, and Nebraska rounding out the top five.

Wayne State's Janssen receives honor

Wayne State College junior forward Jordan Janssen was named to the NABC (National Association of Basketball Coaches) 2021 Coaches’ Division II All-Central Region First Team announced Monday morning by the coaches association in Kansas City, Missouri. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, March 22, 2021

The fifth-seeded and 19th ranked Creighton men’s basketball team is in the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament for the fourth time in the last decade and seeks its first trip to the Sweet 16 since 1974 when it meets 13th-seeded Ohio this evening at 5:10 at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. …

Wayne State baseball whips Northern State

Senior designated hitter Bryce Bisenius went 2 for 5 with four RBI that included a mammoth two-run homer to spark an eight-run sixth inning leading Wayne State in an 8-2 win over Northern State Sunday afternoon in Northern Sun Conference baseball at the Pete Chapman Baseball Complex in Wayne…

Northeast Hawks baseball sweeps North Iowa Area CC

With two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, Cooper Whitt (Knoxville, Tenn.) hit a walk-off RBI single that gave the Northeast Community College baseball team a 10-9 victory over (RV) North Iowa Area Community College on Sunday at Veterans Memorial Park in Norfolk. 