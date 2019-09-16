Nebraska volleyball ranked first in nation; Creighton moves up from 17th to 15th

The Nebraska volleyball is the top ranked team in the nation after moving up from second in the American Volleyball Coaches Association rankings while Creighton jumps from 17th to 15th.
The 7-0 Huskers earned three-set wins over High Point and Denver last Friday and a four set victory over Loyola Marymount on Saturday. NU returns to action on Wednesday when they host second ranked Stanford. The 5-3 Creighton Bluejays knocked off Nebraska-Omaha 3-0, Drake 3-1, and lost to Washington 3-1 last weekend at the Bluejay Invitational. Creighton returns to action on Thursday when they host Wichita State as part of the Creighton Classic. The top five are Nebraska, Stanford, Texas, Penn State, and Baylor.