Nebraska volleyball players receive honors on eve of NCAA Sweet 16

Four members of the Nebraska volleyball team were named to the AVCA All-North Region Team today. 

Lauren Stivrins, Lexi Sun, Nicklin Hames, and Madi Kubik were all voted to the all-region team, and Kubik was named the North Region Freshman of the Year, adding to the Big Ten Freshman of the Year award she received last week.  The four Huskers will be eligible for AVCA All-America honors, which will be announced on Dec. 18.  Nebraska returns to action on Friday at 3:30 when they face Hawaii in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament at Madison, Wisconsin.

Creighton volleyball players honored

Four women from the Creighton volleyball team were honored by the American Volleyball Coaches Association today with All-Region honors, with Madelyn Cole taking home East Region Player of the Year accolades. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, December 10, 2019

Carson Wentz and Zach Ertz have helped the Philadelphia Eagles move into a tie with Dallas for first place in the NFC East at 6-7.  Wentz connected with Ertz for the tying and winning touchdowns as the Eagles rallied from a 17-3 halftime deficit to beat the New York Giants, 23-17 in overtime…