Nebraska volleyball players receive honors on eve of NCAA Sweet 16

Four members of the Nebraska volleyball team were named to the AVCA All-North Region Team today.
Lauren Stivrins, Lexi Sun, Nicklin Hames, and Madi Kubik were all voted to the all-region team, and Kubik was named the North Region Freshman of the Year, adding to the Big Ten Freshman of the Year award she received last week. The four Huskers will be eligible for AVCA All-America honors, which will be announced on Dec. 18. Nebraska returns to action on Friday at 3:30 when they face Hawaii in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament at Madison, Wisconsin.