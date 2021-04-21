Nebraska volleyball players honored by AVCA; Creighton's Zimmerman acknowledged as well

Three Nebraska volleyball players have been named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association All-America Team. 

Lauren Stivrins earned first-team honors, Nicklin Hames earned second-team honors, and Lexi Sun garnered third-team accolades.  Additionally, Madi Kubik received honorable mention.  The Huskers' three AVCA All-America selections improved their total to 95 all-time, which leads the nation.  A nation-leading total of 47 players have combined for the Huskers' 95 awards.  The Nebraska volleyball program has had multiple All-Americans six years in a row.  The Huskers finished 16-3 this season, falling to Texas 3-1 last Monday in the NCAA Tournament Regional Final. Creighton’s Jaela Zimmerman was also named an Honorable Mention.

