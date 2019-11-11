Nebraska volleyball moves up to sixth while Creighton falls to 14th in latest rankings

The Nebraska volleyball team moved up from seventh to sixth in the American Volleyball Coaches Association rankings while Creighton drops from ninth to 14th. 

The 20-3 Huskers won two matches last week, sweeping Northwestern at home last Wednesday and Iowa on the road last Saturday.  NU returns to action on Wednesday when they visit 14-10 Michigan State.  The 20-4 Creighton Bluejays split two matches last week.  They lost at Villanova last Friday night 3-0 and then beat Georgetown on Saturday 3-0.  The Bluejays return to action on Saturday when they visit 10-14 Xavier.  The top five are Texas, Pittsburgh, Baylor, Stanford, and Minnesota.

