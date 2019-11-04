Nebraska volleyball moves up to seventh in rankings; Creighton remains ninth

The Nebraska volleyball team moved up from eighth to seventh in the American Volleyball Coaches Association rankings while Creighton remains ninth. 

The 18-3 Huskers won two matches last weekend, beating Rutgers 3-0 last Friday and Penn State 3-2 last Saturday.  NU returns to action on Wednesday when they host 10-14 Northwestern.  The 19-3 Creighton Bluejays earned 3-0 home wins last Friday & Sunday.  They topped St. John’s last Friday and Seton Hall on Sunday.  The Bluejays return to action on Friday when they visit 18-6 Villanova.  The top five are Texas, Pittsburgh, Baylor, Wisconsin, and Stanford.

