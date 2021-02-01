Nebraska volleyball moves up from fifth to fourth while Creighton drops from 14th to 19th in AVCA rankings

The Nebraska volleyball team has moved up from fifth to fourth and Creighton has dropped from 14th to 19th in the latest American Volleyball Coaches Association rankings. 

The 2-0 Huskers had their matches with Northwestern postponed last weekend due to COVID issues regarding Northwestern.  They return to action on Friday when they host 0-4 Maryland at 6:00.  The 3-1 Bluejays split two matches with South Dakota last weekend.  They fell at home last Friday 3-2 before winning on the road on Sunday 3-2.  Creighton returns to action on Friday when they visit 25th ranked 3-1 Marquette.  Wisconsin remains first followed by Texas, Kentucky, Nebraska, and Baylor rounding out the top five.

Wayne State senior forward Erin Norling was named the NSIC South Division Women’s Basketball Player of the Week following her performances in two home games against Winona State over the weekend. 