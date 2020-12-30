Nebraska volleyball learns Big Ten schedule

The Nebraska volleyball schedule is set after the Big Ten announced the conference-wide schedule last night. 

The conference-only schedule is eleven weeks with two games each week against the same opponent.  Regular-season competition runs January 22 through April 3.  The first and second rounds of the NCAA Tournament will begin April 8-10.  NCAA Regionals will be April 15-17 with the NCAA Semifinals on April 22 and the NCAA Final on April 24.  Nebraska opens the season at Indiana on Jan. 22 and 23.  The Huskers then return home to take on Northwestern Jan. 29-30.  NU finished the 2019 season with a 28-5 record falling to Wisconsin 3-0 in the NCAA Regional Final.

2020-21 Nebraska Volleyball Schedule

Week 1: Nebraska at Indiana (Friday, Jan. 22)

Week 1: Nebraska at Indiana (Saturday, Jan. 23)

 

Week 2: Nebraska vs. Northwestern (Friday, Jan. 29)

Week 2: Nebraska vs. Northwestern (Saturday, Jan. 30)

 

Week 3: Nebraska vs. Maryland (Friday, Feb. 5)

Week 3: Nebraska vs. Maryland (Saturday, Feb. 6)

 

Week 4: Nebraska at Rutgers (Friday, Feb. 12)

Week 4: Nebraska at Rutgers (Saturday, Feb. 13)

 

Week 5: Nebraska vs. Minnesota (Friday, Feb. 19)

Week 5: Nebraska vs. Minnesota (Sunday, Feb. 21)

 

Week 6: Nebraska at Wisconsin (Friday, Feb. 26)

Week 6: Nebraska at Wisconsin (Saturday, Feb. 27)

 

Week 7: Nebraska at Illinois (Friday, March 5)

Week 7: Nebraska at Illinois (Saturday, March 6)

 

Week 8: Nebraska vs. Ohio State (Saturday, March 13)

Week 8: Nebraska vs. Ohio State (Sunday, March 14)

 

Week 9: Nebraska at Iowa (Wednesday, March 17)

Week 9: Nebraska vs. Iowa (Saturday, March 20)

 

Week 10: Nebraska at Michigan (Friday, March 26)

Week 10: Nebraska at Michigan (Saturday, March 27)

 

Week 11: Nebraska vs. Penn State (Thursday, April 1)

Week 11: Nebraska vs. Penn State (Friday, April 2)

 

NCAA Tournament 

First & Second Rounds: Thursday, April 8 - Saturday, April 10

 

NCAA Regionals: Thursday, April 15 -  Saturday, April 17

 

NCAA Semifinals: Thursday, April 22

 

NCAA Final: Saturday, April 24

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, December 30, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, December 30, 2020

The Miami Heat knocked out the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference semifinals this year before advancing to the NBA Finals.  The Bucks gained a small victory with a three-point barrage in a 144-97 pounding of the Heat last night in Miami.  The Bucks set an NBA record by nailing 29 thre…

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, December 29, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, December 29, 2020

ESPN reports that the San Diego Padres are on the verge of making their second trade for a star pitcher in as many days, with the team expected to acquire righty Yu Darvish from the Chicago Cubs, according to sources familiar with the deal.  Darvish and Victor Caratini, who emerged as the ri…