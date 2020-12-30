Nebraska volleyball learns Big Ten schedule

The Nebraska volleyball schedule is set after the Big Ten announced the conference-wide schedule last night.
The conference-only schedule is eleven weeks with two games each week against the same opponent. Regular-season competition runs January 22 through April 3. The first and second rounds of the NCAA Tournament will begin April 8-10. NCAA Regionals will be April 15-17 with the NCAA Semifinals on April 22 and the NCAA Final on April 24. Nebraska opens the season at Indiana on Jan. 22 and 23. The Huskers then return home to take on Northwestern Jan. 29-30. NU finished the 2019 season with a 28-5 record falling to Wisconsin 3-0 in the NCAA Regional Final.
2020-21 Nebraska Volleyball Schedule
Week 1: Nebraska at Indiana (Friday, Jan. 22)
Week 1: Nebraska at Indiana (Saturday, Jan. 23)
Week 2: Nebraska vs. Northwestern (Friday, Jan. 29)
Week 2: Nebraska vs. Northwestern (Saturday, Jan. 30)
Week 3: Nebraska vs. Maryland (Friday, Feb. 5)
Week 3: Nebraska vs. Maryland (Saturday, Feb. 6)
Week 4: Nebraska at Rutgers (Friday, Feb. 12)
Week 4: Nebraska at Rutgers (Saturday, Feb. 13)
Week 5: Nebraska vs. Minnesota (Friday, Feb. 19)
Week 5: Nebraska vs. Minnesota (Sunday, Feb. 21)
Week 6: Nebraska at Wisconsin (Friday, Feb. 26)
Week 6: Nebraska at Wisconsin (Saturday, Feb. 27)
Week 7: Nebraska at Illinois (Friday, March 5)
Week 7: Nebraska at Illinois (Saturday, March 6)
Week 8: Nebraska vs. Ohio State (Saturday, March 13)
Week 8: Nebraska vs. Ohio State (Sunday, March 14)
Week 9: Nebraska at Iowa (Wednesday, March 17)
Week 9: Nebraska vs. Iowa (Saturday, March 20)
Week 10: Nebraska at Michigan (Friday, March 26)
Week 10: Nebraska at Michigan (Saturday, March 27)
Week 11: Nebraska vs. Penn State (Thursday, April 1)
Week 11: Nebraska vs. Penn State (Friday, April 2)
NCAA Tournament
First & Second Rounds: Thursday, April 8 - Saturday, April 10
NCAA Regionals: Thursday, April 15 - Saturday, April 17
NCAA Semifinals: Thursday, April 22
NCAA Final: Saturday, April 24