Nebraska volleyball jumps from fifth to fourth in AVCA Top 25 rankings; matches versus Penn State this week cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns

The Nebraska volleyball team has jumped from fifth to fourth in the latest American Volleyball Coaches Association rankings.  The 14-2 Huskers won two road matches at Michigan last week, 3-1 last Thursday and 3-0 on Friday. 

They return to action on April 14th as part of the NCAA Tournament at CHI Health Center Omaha after matches against Penn State this week were cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns with Penn State.  Wisconsin remains first followed by Kentucky, Minnesota, Nebraska, and Texas rounding out the top five.

Tags

In other news

Norfolk High soccer squads split with Grand Island

Norfolk High soccer squads split with Grand Island

The Norfolk High soccer teams spilt home matchups with Grand Island yesterday.  The Panthers boys fell 1-0 to drop to 3-1 on the season while the Lady Panthers won in overtime 2-1 in overtime to improve to 2-3 on the year.

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, March 30, 2021

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, March 30, 2021

There are just six teams still alive in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.  Top seed Baylor and second seeded Houston are two of those teams after moving on to the national semifinals.  Baylor has reached the Final Four for the first time in 71 years by getting 22 points from MaCio Teague…

WJAG Morning Sports - Monday, March 29, 2021

WJAG Morning Sports - Monday, March 29, 2021

Top-seeded Gonzaga did against Creighton what it’s done throughout this unblemished season. Drew Timme scored 22 points and the top-seeded Bulldogs rolled past the fifth-seeded Bluejays with versatile offense and efficient defense to win 83-65 in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. The Bull…

Huskers Set to Welcome Back Fans

Huskers Set to Welcome Back Fans

The Big Ten has announced its schools will be allowed to set attendance policies the rest of the spring based on local health guidelines instead of by conference mandate. 