Nebraska volleyball jumps from fifth to fourth in AVCA Top 25 rankings; matches versus Penn State this week cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns

The Nebraska volleyball team has jumped from fifth to fourth in the latest American Volleyball Coaches Association rankings. The 14-2 Huskers won two road matches at Michigan last week, 3-1 last Thursday and 3-0 on Friday.
They return to action on April 14th as part of the NCAA Tournament at CHI Health Center Omaha after matches against Penn State this week were cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns with Penn State. Wisconsin remains first followed by Kentucky, Minnesota, Nebraska, and Texas rounding out the top five.