Nebraska volleyball deals Minnesota their first loss of the year

The fourth-ranked Nebraska volleyball team bounced back from its first loss of the season to hand fifth ranked Minnesota its first loss of the season in a 25-17, 25-15, 25-22 sweep yesterday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
The Huskers rebounded from Friday's 3-1 loss by hitting .300 yesterday and holding the Golden Gophers to a .153 hitting percentage. NU posted its first win over an AVCA top-five ranked team since the 2018 NCAA Semifinal win over third ranked Illinois. After being blocked 20 times by Minnesota on Friday, the Huskers were blocked just five times yesterday. Nebraska had 43 kills with a season-low ten attacking errors. Lexi Sun led the way with twelve kills and a team-high 13 digs, and she hit .321 for the match. Madi Kubik had ten kills and twelve digs. Nicklin Hames had 33 assists and eight digs. The Huskers improves to 7-1 while Minnesota is now 9-1.