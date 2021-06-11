Nebraska volleyball announces 2021 schedule

The Nebraska volleyball program and the Big Ten Conference announced the 2021 regular season schedule on Friday.

 

The Huskers will begin the 2021 campaign on Aug. 27-28 by hosting Tulsa, Colgate and Kansas State in a tournament at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The following weekend, the Big Red will welcome Omaha, Georgia and Arizona State to the Bob Devaney Sports Center for another home tournament.  

 

Nebraska will face in-state foe Creighton at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Wednesday, Sept. 8 before returning home to host Utah on Saturday, Sept. 11. The Utes reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament in Omaha this spring and were ranked No. 17 in the final AVCA Coaches Poll.

 

The Huskers' final week of non-conference action will feature a road trip to Stanford on Sept. 14 and a home match on Sept. 18 against Louisville, coached by former Husker player and assistant coach Dani Busboom Kelly. The Cardinals reached an NCAA Regional Semifinal in the spring and finished the year at No. 11 in the AVCA Coaches Poll.

 

Nebraska's 20-match Big Ten schedule features single-play matches against Northwestern (road), Michigan (home), Michigan State (home), Minnesota (road), Ohio State (road) and Maryland (home). The Huskers will play home-and-home series against Iowa, Penn State, Rutgers, Indiana, Illinois, Purdue and Wisconsin.

 

The University of Nebraska Athletic Department is planning for 100 percent capacity for all home fall sporting events. Online season ticket renewals for volleyball will be available within the next two weeks. 

Start times and TV information will be added to the Huskers.com schedule page as they become known.

2021 Nebraska Volleyball Schedule

Date

Opponent

Time

Friday, Aug. 27

Tulsa

Noon

Friday, Aug. 27

Colgate

7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 28

Kansas State

TBA

Friday, Sept. 3

Omaha

Noon

Friday, Sept. 3

Georgia

7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 4

Arizona State

TBA

Wednesday, Sept. 8

at Creighton (CHI Health Center)

TBA

Saturday, Sept. 11

Utah

TBA

Tuesday, Sept. 14

at Stanford

TBA

Saturday, Sept. 18

Louisville

TBA

Wednesday, Sept. 22

at Northwestern

TBA

Saturday, Sept. 25

Iowa

TBA

Friday, Oct. 1

Michigan

TBA

Sunday, Oct. 3

Michigan State

TBA

Friday, Oct. 8

at Penn State

TBA

Saturday, Oct. 9

at Rutgers

TBA

Wednesday, Oct. 13

Indiana

TBA

Saturday, Oct. 16

Illinois

TBA

Wednesday, Oct. 20

at Iowa

TBA

Saturday, Oct. 23

Purdue

TBA

Wednesday, Oct. 27

Wisconsin

TBA

Saturday, Oct. 30

at Minnesota

TBA

Thursday, Nov. 4

at Illinois

TBA

Saturday, Nov. 6

at Ohio State

TBA

Friday, Nov. 12

Maryland

TBA

Sunday, Nov. 14

at Indiana

TBA

Friday, Nov. 19

Penn State

TBA

Saturday, Nov. 20

Rutgers

TBA

Friday, Nov. 26

at Wisconsin

TBA

Saturday, Nov. 27

at Purdue

TBA

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, June 11, 2021

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, June 11, 2021

The Milwaukee Bucks are within two games to one in the NBA's Eastern Conference semifinals, while Utah took a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference semis.  Khris Middleton scored a team-high 35 points and Jrue Holiday hit a go-ahead layup with eleven seconds remaining to send the Bucks past the…

Nebraska Diver Surges into Platform Finals

Nebraska Diver Surges into Platform Finals

Nebraska’s Abigail Knapton punched her second ticket to the finals at the United States Diving Team Trials by taking sixth in the semifinals of the platform competition last night in Indianapolis. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, June 10, 2021

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, June 10, 2021

Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton each had double-doubles as the Phoenix Suns ripped the Denver Nuggets, 123-98 to take a 2-0 lead in the NBA's Western Conference semifinals.  Paul delivered 17 points and 15 assists without a turnover for the Suns, who were 18-38 from three-point ra…