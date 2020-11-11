Nebraska volleyball 2021 recruiting class ranked first

The Nebraska volleyball program and coach John Cook announced the 2021 signing class.
The Huskers' class is ranked number one by PrepVolleyball.com and all six signees are ranked in the top 70 nationally by the site. The stacked class includes five of the top 16, four of the top ten and all of the top three recruits. Nebraska is the only school that is expected to sign more than two top-16 recruits this signing period, according to PrepVolleyball.com. The class also includes three Nebraska natives. Outside hitter Ally Batenhorst (Houston, Texas), middle blocker Rylee Gray (Elkhorn, Neb.), outside hitter Lindsay Krause (Papillion, Neb.), outside hitter Whitney Lauenstein (Waverly, Neb.), setter Kennedi Orr (Eagan, Minn.) and defensive specialist/libero Lexi Rodriguez (Sterling, Ill.) make up this year's signing class. Nebraska will host a Red/White scrimmage at the Devaney Center of Thursday.