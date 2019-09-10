Nebraska track & field's Mercurio selected as one of 30 honorees for NCAA Women of the Year

Three-time Nebraska track and field All-American Angela Mercurio has been selected as one of 30 honorees for the 2019 NCAA Woman of the Year award, the NCAA announced today.
Mercurio was chosen to the top 30 from a pool of 148 candidates across all three NCAA divisions (including 65 NCAA Division I students). A native of Canada, Mercurio was a two-time Google Cloud Academic All-America Second Team selection, as well as a three-time Big Ten Distinguished Scholar and four-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree. Mercurio was a four-year letterwinner on the Nebraska track and field team and was a three-time second-team All-American in the triple jump. The winner will be chosen at a ceremony Oct. 20 in Indianapolis.