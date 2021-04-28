Nebraska State Basketball Tournaments to be held on same week in March of 2022

The 2022 Girls and Boys State Basketball Tournaments will be held simultaneously Monday, March 7 through Saturday, March 12 in Lincoln. 

The University of Nebraska will be hosting the 2022 Big Ten Conference Wrestling Championships March 5-6 in Lincoln at the Pinnacle Bank Arena.  A full schedule for the 2022 girls and boys basketball postseason and state championship events will be released at a later date.  For years, the girls state tournament has run during the first weekend of March, and the boys played the following week.  The girls championship games will take place Friday, March 11 and the boys championship games are set for the following day.

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, April 28, 2021

The Brooklyn Nets are the first Eastern Conference team to clinch an NBA playoff berth.  Kevin Durant scored seven of his 17 points in the fourth quarter of the Nets’ 116-103 win over the Toronto Raptors.  Durant added ten rebounds in 33 minutes for his eighth double-double of the season.  H…

Norfolk Panther baseball routs Wayne

Norfolk Panther baseball routs Wayne

The Norfolk High baseball team routed Wayne yesterday at home 10-0.  They improve to 9-15 on the season.  The Panther JV also won their game over Wayne 13-0.