Nebraska State Basketball Tournaments to be held on same week in March of 2022

The 2022 Girls and Boys State Basketball Tournaments will be held simultaneously Monday, March 7 through Saturday, March 12 in Lincoln.
The University of Nebraska will be hosting the 2022 Big Ten Conference Wrestling Championships March 5-6 in Lincoln at the Pinnacle Bank Arena. A full schedule for the 2022 girls and boys basketball postseason and state championship events will be released at a later date. For years, the girls state tournament has run during the first weekend of March, and the boys played the following week. The girls championship games will take place Friday, March 11 and the boys championship games are set for the following day.