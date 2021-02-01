Nebraska softball's Edwards receives honor from Justin's World of Softball

The preseason accolades continued to roll in for Tristen Edwards today, as the senior outfielder was named a third-team preseason All-American by Justin's World of Softball.
Edwards was one of two Big Ten players named to the preseason All-America team. Previously, Edwards was tabbed as the preseason 23rd ranked player in the country by Softball America, and she was one of 50 players on the preseason USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year watch list. Edwards hit .434 in 23 games last spring before the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A 2020 Softball America All-American, Edwards totaled ten doubles and eleven home runs. A fifth-year senior, Edwards enters the 2021 season ranked among the top 25 active Division I players in career RBIs (18th, 140), total bases (18th, 354), home runs (19th, 44), doubles (22nd, 42) and runs (23rd, 139).