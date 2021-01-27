Nebraska softball's Edwards honored

Nebraska softball senior outfielder Tristen Edwards was one of 50 players nationally named to the 2021 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Watch List.
Edwards, a native of California, appears on the top 50 watch list for the second straight season. She was putting together an impressive season last spring before it was cut short due to the global pandemic. Edwards was able to come back for a fifth season in 2021 after the NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility to all spring sport student-athletes. A 2020 Softball All-American, Edwards hit .434 in 23 games last season with ten doubles, eleven home runs and 22 RBIs.