Nebraska softball's Edwards honored

Nebraska softball senior outfielder Tristen Edwards was one of 50 players nationally named to the 2021 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Watch List.

Edwards, a native of California, appears on the top 50 watch list for the second straight season.  She was putting together an impressive season last spring before it was cut short due to the global pandemic.  Edwards was able to come back for a fifth season in 2021 after the NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility to all spring sport student-athletes.  A 2020 Softball All-American, Edwards hit .434 in 23 games last season with ten doubles, eleven home runs and 22 RBIs.

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, January 29, 2021

The Pittsburgh Steelers are open to having quarterback Ben Roethlisberger return next season if the math works out.  Roethlisberger carries a $41 million salary cap hit for 2021, a number team president Art Rooney II says is too high.  Rooney says the team has already approached Roethlisberg…

Wayne State adds volleyball recruit

Wayne State volleyball coach Scott Kneifl has announced that Brooke Peltz of Lincoln East High School has signed a national letter of intent to attend Wayne State and play for the Wildcats in the 2021 season. 

Northeast Hawks women's hoops beats Iowa Lakes CC on the road

Patricija Peric (Zagreb, Croatia) tallied 20 points and the Northeast Community College women’s basketball team shot a blistering 66 percent from the field to defeat NJCAA DII No. 11 Iowa Lakes Community College, 67-55 at Laker Gymnasium in Estherville, Iowa. 

Northeast Hawks men's basketball falls at Iowa Lakes CC

Despite out scoring Iowa Lakes Community College in the second half, the Northeast Community College men’s basketball team got off to a slow start and ultimately fell to the Lakers, 77-64 at the Laker Gymnasium in Estherville, Iowa. 

Creighton men's basketball rallies past Seton Hall

Mitch Ballock hit a go-ahead three-pointer with 41 seconds to play to cap a season-high 29-point performance and 17th ranked Creighton overcame a 16-point second-half deficit to beat Seton Hall 85-81 last night in Newark, New Jersey. 