Nebraska softball releases Big Ten schedule

The Nebraska softball team is scheduled to play a 44-game, conference-only schedule this spring, the Big Ten announced today.
The Huskers will play multiple games against all of the other 13 Big Ten teams. The 44-game schedule breakdown includes twelve games played over two weekends in Florida to begin the season (six games each weekend) and 32 games played over an eight-week schedule on campus sites, with each school hosting four weekends and traveling four weekends. Nebraska will play Indiana, Michigan State and Ohio State twice, Michigan and Purdue three times and Penn State, Rutgers, Illinois, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Maryland, Iowa and Northwestern four times. The schedule begins Feb. 26-28, when all 14 Big Ten teams travel to Leesburg, Fla., for three days of competition at the Sleepy Hollow Sports Complex. Nebraska returns to Bowlin Stadium for four games against Illinois starting on April 9. With each Big Ten team playing at least two games against every other team, there will be no Big Ten Tournament in 2021.
2021 Nebraska Softball Schedule
|Friday, Feb. 26
|vs. Indiana (DH)
|Leesburg, Fla.
|Saturday, Feb. 27
|vs. Michigan St. (DH)
|Leesburg, Fla.
|Sunday, Feb. 28
|vs. Ohio St. (DH)
|Leesburg, Fla.
|OFF WEEK
|Thursday, March 11
|vs. Michigan (DH)
|Leesburg, Fla.
|Friday, March 12
|vs. Michigan
|Leesburg, Fla.
|Saturday, March 13
|vs. Purdue (DH)
|Leesburg, Fla.
|Sunday, March 14
|vs. Purdue
|Leesburg, Fla.
|OFF WEEK
|Friday, March 26
|Penn St.
|Bowlin Stadium
|Saturday, March 27
|Penn St. (DH)
|Bowlin Stadium
|Sunday, March 28
|Penn St.
|Bowlin Stadium
|Friday, April 2
|at Rutgers
|Piscataway, N.J.
|Saturday, April 3
|at Rutgers (DH)
|Piscataway, N.J.
|Sunday, April 4
|at Rutgers
|Piscataway, N.J.
|Friday, April 9
|Illinois
|Bowlin Stadium
|Saturday, April 10
|Illinois (DH)
|Bowlin Stadium
|Sunday, April 11
|Illinois
|Bowlin Stadium
|Friday, April 16
|at Minnesota
|Minneapolis, Minn.
|Saturday, April 17
|at Minnesota (DH)
|Minneapolis, Minn.
|Sunday, April 18
|at Minnesota
|Minneapolis, Minn.
|Friday, April 23
|Wisconsin
|Bowlin Stadium
|Saturday, April 24
|Wisconsin (DH)
|Bowlin Stadium
|Sunday, April 25
|Wisconsin
|Bowlin Stadium
|Friday, April 30
|Maryland
|Bowlin Stadium
|Saturday, May 1
|Maryland (DH)
|Bowlin Stadium
|Sunday, May 2
|Maryland
|Bowlin Stadium
|Friday, May 7
|at Iowa
|Iowa City, Iowa
|Saturday, May 8
|at Iowa (DH)
|Iowa City, Iowa
|Sunday, May 9
|at Iowa
|Iowa City, Iowa
|Friday, May 14
|at Northwestern
|Evanston, Ill.
|Saturday, May 15
|at Northwestern (DH)
|Evanston, Ill.
|Sunday, May 16
|at Northwestern
|Evanston, Ill.