Nebraska softball releases Big Ten schedule

The Nebraska softball team is scheduled to play a 44-game, conference-only schedule this spring, the Big Ten announced today. 

The Huskers will play multiple games against all of the other 13 Big Ten teams.  The 44-game schedule breakdown includes twelve games played over two weekends in Florida to begin the season (six games each weekend) and 32 games played over an eight-week schedule on campus sites, with each school hosting four weekends and traveling four weekends.  Nebraska will play Indiana, Michigan State and Ohio State twice, Michigan and Purdue three times and Penn State, Rutgers, Illinois, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Maryland, Iowa and Northwestern four times.  The schedule begins Feb. 26-28, when all 14 Big Ten teams travel to Leesburg, Fla., for three days of competition at the Sleepy Hollow Sports Complex.  Nebraska returns to Bowlin Stadium for four games against Illinois starting on April 9.  With each Big Ten team playing at least two games against every other team, there will be no Big Ten Tournament in 2021.

2021 Nebraska Softball Schedule

 Friday, Feb. 26 vs. Indiana (DH) Leesburg, Fla.
 Saturday, Feb. 27 vs. Michigan St. (DH) Leesburg, Fla.
 Sunday, Feb. 28 vs. Ohio St. (DH) Leesburg, Fla.
   
 OFF WEEK  
   
 Thursday, March 11 vs. Michigan (DH) Leesburg, Fla.
 Friday, March 12 vs. Michigan Leesburg, Fla.
 Saturday, March 13 vs. Purdue (DH) Leesburg, Fla.
 Sunday, March 14 vs. Purdue Leesburg, Fla.
   
 OFF WEEK  
   
 Friday, March 26 Penn St. Bowlin Stadium
 Saturday, March 27 Penn St. (DH) Bowlin Stadium
 Sunday, March 28 Penn St. Bowlin Stadium
   
 Friday, April 2 at Rutgers Piscataway, N.J.
 Saturday, April 3 at Rutgers (DH) Piscataway, N.J.
 Sunday, April 4 at Rutgers Piscataway, N.J.
   
 Friday, April 9 Illinois Bowlin Stadium
 Saturday, April 10 Illinois (DH) Bowlin Stadium
 Sunday, April 11 Illinois Bowlin Stadium
   
 Friday, April 16 at Minnesota Minneapolis, Minn.
 Saturday, April 17 at Minnesota (DH) Minneapolis, Minn.
 Sunday, April 18 at Minnesota Minneapolis, Minn.
   
 Friday, April 23 Wisconsin Bowlin Stadium
 Saturday, April 24 Wisconsin (DH) Bowlin Stadium
 Sunday, April 25 Wisconsin Bowlin Stadium
   
 Friday, April 30 Maryland Bowlin Stadium
 Saturday, May 1 Maryland (DH) Bowlin Stadium
 Sunday, May 2 Maryland Bowlin Stadium
   
 Friday, May 7 at Iowa Iowa City, Iowa
 Saturday, May 8 at Iowa (DH) Iowa City, Iowa
 Sunday, May 9 at Iowa Iowa City, Iowa
   
 Friday, May 14 at Northwestern Evanston, Ill.
 Saturday, May 15 at Northwestern (DH) Evanston, Ill.
 Sunday, May 16 at Northwestern Evanston, Ill.

