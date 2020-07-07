Nebraska Shrine Bowl Football Game to be held on Saturday

The Omaha World Herald reports that all 90 players in Saturday’s Nebraska Shrine Bowl reported to the start of training camp yesterday having passed health protocols and temperature checks, game officials said.
The Shrine game is at 2:00 Saturday at UNK’s Cope Stadium Among the players representing the ‘North’ are Hartington Cedar Catholic’s Jacob Keiser & Rex Becker, Fullerton’s Isaac Gleason, BRLD’s Jaxon Johnson, Columbus’ Landon Thompson, and Pierce’ Kage Heisinger. Columbus Scotus’ Tyler Palmer will play for the ‘South’.