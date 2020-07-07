Nebraska Shrine Bowl Football Game to be held on Saturday

The Omaha World Herald reports that all 90 players in Saturday’s Nebraska Shrine Bowl reported to the start of training camp yesterday having passed health protocols and temperature checks, game officials said. 

The Shrine game is at 2:00 Saturday at UNK’s Cope Stadium Among the players representing the ‘North’ are Hartington Cedar Catholic’s Jacob Keiser & Rex Becker, Fullerton’s Isaac Gleason, BRLD’s Jaxon Johnson, Columbus’ Landon Thompson, and Pierce’ Kage Heisinger.  Columbus Scotus’ Tyler Palmer will play for the ‘South’.

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, July 7, 2020

It’s the biggest sports contract ever and could generate about a half billion dollars for Kansas City Chiefs quarter Patrick Mahomes.  According to his agency, Steinberg Sports, Mahomes agreed to a ten-year extension worth up to $503 million.  The deal is worth $477 million in guarantee mech…

UNO men's basketball adds transfer

Nebraska-Omaha men’s basketball Derrin Hansen coach announced today the addition of Southwest Mississippi Community College transfer Devin Evans to the basketball program. 

Frost, Hoiberg donating some pay to Nebraska athletics

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska football coach Scott Frost and men’s basketball coach Fred Hoiberg will donate part of their salaries to the athletic department’s general operating fund to help offset revenue shortfalls because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Former Northeast baseball All-American signs with the Milwaukee Brewers

NORFOLK - The 2019 NJCAA DII Baseball Player of the Year is headed to professional baseball.Drew Smith of Elkhorn signed with the Milwaukee Brewers as an undrafted free agent on Sunday.Smith previously spent the past season at Grand Canyon University, an NCAA DI school in Phoenix, Ariz. Smit…