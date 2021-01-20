Nebraska-Omaha volleyball ranked third in Summit League Preseason Poll

The Nebraska-Omaha volleyball team was selected third in the Summit League Preseason Coaches' Poll.
The Mavericks were picked third in the preseason poll for the third consecutive season while Anna Blaschko and Claire Mountjoy were named to the Summit League Players to Watch List. UNO went 19-14 in 2019 and advanced to the second Summit League Championship Final match in program history. They open the season this weekend with a pair of matches. Nebraska-Omaha visits Creighton on Friday at 6:00 before hosting Northern Iowa on Saturday at 4:00 in Sapp Fieldhouse.