Nebraska-Omaha softball picked fourth in Summit League Preseason Poll

Nebraska-Omaha softball was tabbed to finish fourth in the Summit League this season the conference announced today.
The six-time defending Summit League Champions, North Dakota State, was selected as the preseason favorite. UNO’s Sydney Hampton and Jamie White were named to the Summit League Players to Watch list. The Mavericks open the 2021 season this weekend at the UNI Dome Tournament. First on the slate, Omaha will take on Butler on Friday followed by a pair of games Saturday versus Iowa State and Northern Iowa. The Mavs will close the action Sunday with two more games vs. Drake and Northern Iowa.