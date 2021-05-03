Nebraska-Omaha men's soccer team's season ends after dropping NCAA Tournament second round match

The Nebraska-Omaha's men’s soccer team’s NCAA Tournament run ended last night in overtime, falling to Stanford, 1-0 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in Greensboro, North Carolina. 

The Mavericks shut out the tournament’s four-seed for the first 90 minutes before the Cardinal scored 48 seconds into overtime for the win on a goal by Charlie Wehan.  With the loss, UNO finishes the season 7-3-1.  They had beaten UNC Greensboro 3-2 on Thursday.  Stanford outshot the Mavericks 24-2 in regulation, including 17-0 after halftime.

Northeast Hawks soccer teams sweep Scott CC of Iowa

Julius Schwendt (Alpenrod, Germany) tallied two goals for the Northeast Community College men’s soccer team on Sunday as the Hawks (5-6, 5-6 ICCAC) topped Scott Community College, 4-0 at Veterans Memorial Park in Norfolk. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, May 3, 2021

Kyle Lowry had 37 points and eleven assists, Pascal Siakam had 39 points and 13 rebounds and the short-handed Toronto Raptors defeated the home-team Los Angeles Lakers 121-114.  LeBron James had 19 points, seven rebounds and six assists before going back to the locker room with 6:42 to play.…