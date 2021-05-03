Nebraska-Omaha men's soccer team's season ends after dropping NCAA Tournament second round match

The Nebraska-Omaha's men’s soccer team’s NCAA Tournament run ended last night in overtime, falling to Stanford, 1-0 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in Greensboro, North Carolina.
The Mavericks shut out the tournament’s four-seed for the first 90 minutes before the Cardinal scored 48 seconds into overtime for the win on a goal by Charlie Wehan. With the loss, UNO finishes the season 7-3-1. They had beaten UNC Greensboro 3-2 on Thursday. Stanford outshot the Mavericks 24-2 in regulation, including 17-0 after halftime.