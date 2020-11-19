Nebraska-Omaha men's hoops announces non-conference schedule

Following the earlier release of several individual game dates, the Nebraska-Omaha men's basketball program announced its slate of 2020-21 non-conference games yesterday. 

The Mavericks open their tenth Division I campaign on the road next week over Thanksgiving weekend at the #BeachBubble at the Gulf Coast Showcase, Nov. 25-27. The tournament's full field includes their first-round opponent Austin Peay, Abilene Christian, Akron, East Carolina, East Tennessee State, Indiana State and Middle Tennessee.  The Mavericks return to the city of Omaha for a crosstown clash with Creighton on Dec. 1 at the CHI Health Center, then hit the road again that weekend for Southern Illinois University Edwardsville on Dec. 5.  Nebraska-Omaha returns eight letter winners from the 2019-20 squad, including reigning Summit League Defensive Player of the Year Matt Pile and Summit League Sixth Man of the Year Marlon Ruffin. 

