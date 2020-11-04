Nebraska-Omaha men's basketball releases Summit League docket

The Nebraska-Omaha men's basketball program released its 2020-21 Summit League schedule today. 

The 16-game schedule has teams playing each other twice at one site, with games held on back-to-back days.  Each team receives one bye week.  League play opens Jan. 2-3 when the Mavericks pick up where they left off at the 2020 Summit League Tournament, welcoming Oral Roberts to Baxter Arena.  The following weekend, Omaha visits defending tournament champion North Dakota State (Jan. 8-9) in Fargo, N.D.  The Mavericks return home Jan. 15-16 for a pair of games against preseason favorite South Dakota State.

