Nebraska-Omaha men's basketball falls in waning seconds at Kansas State

Selton Miguel hit a game-winning three-pointer with 9.6 seconds left as Kansas State held off Nebraska-Omaha for a 60-58 victory last night in Manhattan, Kansas. 

Sam’i Roe missed a three-pointer for the Mavericks to end it.  Miguel finished with eleven points on 3-14 shooting from the field.  Teammate Mike McGuirl had 13 points, six assists, and four rebounds to lead the Wildcats, which has won four of its last five.  Ayo Akinwole had 19 points and Roe added twelve points and four rebounds for UNO.  Akinwole’s two free throws gave the Mavericks a 58-57 lead with 17 seconds remaining.  Kansas State, who is now 5-5 overall, led 32-30 at halftime.  Nebraska-Omaha falls to 2-8.

