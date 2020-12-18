Nebraska-Omaha men's basketball drops contest at Wyoming

Drake Jeffries had 19 points to lead five players in double figures as Wyoming edged Nebraska-Omaha 82-78 last night in Laramie.
Hunter Maldoado added a double-double for the Cowboys with 14 points and twelve rebounds. Wanjang Tut led the Mavericks with a career-high 27 points, nine boards, and four blocked shots. Matt Pile, who eclipsed 1000 points in his career, added 17 points and eight rebounds. Ayo Akinwole contributed 14 points and six rebounds. Wyoming, who led at halftime 33-30, improves to 6-1 overall while UNO drops to 2-7.