Nebraska-Omaha men's basketball drops contest at Colorado

McKinley Wright IV had 17 points and eight assists to lead four players in double figures and home-team Colorado never trailed in its 91-49 win over Nebraska-Omaha. 

Wright was 6-8 from the field, grabbed five rebounds and did not commit a turnover.  The Buffaloes made six of their first seven shots to take a 15-4 lead when McKinley Wright hit a three-pointer less than four minutes into the game and a 14-0 run made it 32-9 with 8:48 left in the first half.  La’Mel Robinson led the Mavericks with eleven points.  Colorado, who led 47-25 at halftime, improves to 4-1 overall while UNO drops to 2-6.

