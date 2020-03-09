Nebraska-Omaha men's hoops season ends at 16-16 after blowout loss to Oral Roberts in Summit League Touranment

Max Abmas scored 20 points to lead four players in double figures as Oral Roberts romped past cold-shooting Nebraska-Omaha 79-52 in the quarterfinals of the Summit League tournament.
Kevin Obanor recorded a double-double with 13 points and eleven rebounds. UNO finished at 27% shooting from the field at 16 of 59. KJ Robinson had 15 points and JT Gibson scored 14 to lead the fifth-seeded Mavericks. Matt Pile tied a Summit League Tournament record with a career-high 21 rebounds. Oral Roberts is now 17-13 overall while the Mavericks ends the season at 16-16.