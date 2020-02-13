Nebraska-Omaha men's hoops falls in overtime to Oral Roberts

Kevin Obanor scored 24 points with a career-high 16 rebounds and two blocked shots to lead three players in double figures as Oral Roberts beat Nebraska-Omaha 81-78 in overtime. 

The Golden Eagles’ Deondre Burns made a pair of foul shots with 25 seconds left in the extra session for the 81-78 lead.  The Mavericks’ JT Gibson missed a three-point tying attempt with eight seconds left and Oral Roberts held on.  UNO’s Matt Pile led five players in double figures for his team with 16 points, ten boards, and three blocked shots.  The game was tied at 35 at halftime and 69 at the end of regulation.  The Golden Eagles improve to 13-12 overall and 6-6 in the Summit League while Nebraska-Omaha drops to 12-14 overall and 5-6 in the league.

Creighton men's basketball upsets Seton Hall on the road

Damien Jefferson, Ty-Shon Alexander, Marcus Zegarowski and Denzel Mahoney all scored 18 points and 23rd ranked Creighton posted its second road win over a top-ten team this month with an 87-82 decision over tenth ranked Seton Hall last night. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, February 13, 2020

