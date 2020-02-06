Nebraska-Omaha men's hoops drops home game to North Dakota State

Vinnie Shahid scored 24 points to lead four players in double figures as North Dakota State topped home-team Nebraska-Omaha 86-78.
Tyson Ward added 22 points and nine rebounds for the Bison. KJ Robinson had 20 points to lead three players in double figures for the Mavericks. The game was tied at 36-36 at halftime with the Bison winning the second half 50-42. North Dakota State, which earned its fourth straight victory, improves to 17-7 overall and 8-2 in the Summit League. Nebraska-Omaha falls to 12-12 overall and 5-4 in the conference.