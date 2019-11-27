Nebraska-Omaha men's hoops defeats Loyola-Maryland

Matt Pile notched his second straight double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds and Nebraska-Omaha held off Loyola-Maryland 70-65 last night in Omaha as part of the Cayman Islands Classic. 

Pile led five Mavericks in double figures in the win.  He sank six of ten shots and added four assists for the Mavericks.  JT Gibson passed the 1,000 career point milestone, becoming the 40th 1,000-point scorer in school history.  The senior finished with eleven points last night.  UNO led 31-28 at halftime and improves to 5-3 on the season.

