Nebraska-Omaha men's hoops clips South Dakota State

The Nebraska-Omaha men’s basketball squad edged South Dakota State 81-78 yesterday at Baxter Arena in Omaha. 

JT Gibson led four players in double figures for the Mavericks with 21 points, four assists, and three steals.  Matt Pile added 18 points, nine rebounds, and four blocked shots.  Noah Freidel led three players in double figures for the Jackrabbits with 28 points and four rebounds.  SDSU led at halftime 42-36 before being outscored in the second half 45-36.  UNO improves to 8-8 overall and 1-0 in the Summit League while the Jackrabbits fall to 9-7 overall and 0-1 in the conference.

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, December 30, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, December 30, 2019

The NFL playoffs will begin Saturday with Buffalo visiting Houston before New England hosts Tennessee.  Sunday's action will have New Orleans battling visiting Minnesota and conclude with Philadelphia entertaining Seattle.  Baltimore, Kansas City, San Francisco, and Green Bay will enjoy a fr…

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, December 27, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, December 27, 2019

A stat correction from Sunday’s New York Giants victory over the Washington Redskins allowed Markus Golden to earn a $1 million bonus according to ESPN.  Golden received the early Christmas gift Tuesday when he was informed that a half sack of Dwayne Haskins early in the third quarter was be…