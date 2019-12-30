Nebraska-Omaha men's hoops clips South Dakota State

The Nebraska-Omaha men’s basketball squad edged South Dakota State 81-78 yesterday at Baxter Arena in Omaha.
JT Gibson led four players in double figures for the Mavericks with 21 points, four assists, and three steals. Matt Pile added 18 points, nine rebounds, and four blocked shots. Noah Freidel led three players in double figures for the Jackrabbits with 28 points and four rebounds. SDSU led at halftime 42-36 before being outscored in the second half 45-36. UNO improves to 8-8 overall and 1-0 in the Summit League while the Jackrabbits fall to 9-7 overall and 0-1 in the conference.