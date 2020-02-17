Nebraska-Omaha men's basketball wipes out Denver

Matt Pile recorded a double-double of 20 points and eleven rebounds to lead four players in double figures as Nebraska-Omaha men’s basketball routed the University of Denver yesterday 85-62 in Omaha.
Ade Murkey led three players in double figures for the Pioneers with 28 points and eight boards. The Mavericks led 39-28 at halftime and outscored Denver 46-34 in the second half. UNO improves to 13-14 overall and 6-6 in the Summit League while the Pioneers drop to 5-22 overall and 1-12 in the league.