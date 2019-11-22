Nebraska-Omaha men's basketball wins road game at Washington State

KJ Robinson scored 18 of his 20 points in the second half and JT Robinson added 18 points as Nebraska-Omaha beat Washington State 85-77 last night. 

Robinson led four players in double figures.  The Mavericks trailed 48-35 at halftime and by as many as 15 points early in the second half before Robinson scored the final seven points in a 10-0 run that trimmed the deficit to 53-48 with 14 minutes to play.  UNO took the lead for good at 67-65 with 6:00 remaining.  The Cougars, who drop to 2-2, led 48-35 at halftime.  The Mavericks are now 3-3 after the win.

