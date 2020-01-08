Nebraska-Omaha men's basketball remains unbeaten in Summit League play after winning at North Dakota

The Nebraska-Omaha men’s basketball team remained unbeaten in Summit League play after beating North Dakota last night 66-62 in Grand Forks.
KJ Robinson & JT Gibson had 17 points apiece to lead three players in double figures for the Mavericks. Marlon Stewart led three players in double figures for the Fighting Hawks with 22 points and five rebounds. UNO, who led 39-32 at halftime, improves to 10-8 overall and 3-0 in the conference while the Fighting Hawks fall to 8-9 overall and 2-1 in the Summit.