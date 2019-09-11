Nebraska-Omaha men's basketball releases 2019-2020 schedule

The Nebraska-Omaha men's basketball program has released its 2019-20 non-conference schedule. 

The 15-game non-conference slate takes the Mavericks to seven states with competition from nine other Division I conferences.  The schedule has three opponents from the Big Sky, two from the Pac-12 and one apiece from the American, Atlantic-10, MEAC, Mountain West, Sun Belt, WAC and West Coast Conference.  It marks the second straight year UNO has faced multiple Pac-12 opponents.  The Mavericks open their ninth Division I campaign on the road at Wichita State on Nov. 5, then make their home debut two days later against Midland on Nov. 7 at Baxter Arena.  Coach Derrin Hansen enters his 15th season leading the Maverick program, toting a career record of 227-199.  Nebraska-Omaha returns seven letterwinners from the 2018-19 squad, which finished 21-11 (13-3) and made its second Summit League Championship Final appearance in the last three seasons.

