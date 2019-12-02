Nebraska-Omaha men's basketball falls short at Saint Mary's

Tanner Krebs had 19 points to lead five Saint Mary's players in double figures as the Gaels won their seventh consecutive game, beating Nebraska-Omaha 75-66 last night in California.
Teammate Malik Fitts recorded a double-double with twelve points, 13 rebounds, four assists, and three steals. JT Gibson had 16 points and two steals to lead three players in double figures for the Mavericks. UNO led at halftime 39-35 before being outscored in the second half 40-27. They drop to 5-4 while Saint Mary’s is now 8-1.