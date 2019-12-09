Nebraska-Omaha men's basketball falls at Northern Arizona

Cameron Shelton scored a career-high 20 points with five rebounds to lead four players in double figures and home-team Northern Arizona earned a 73-65 victory over Nebraska-Omaha yesterday. 

Teammate Bernie Andre recorded a double-double with ten points, 13 boards, three blocked shots, and two steals.  Matt Pile paced the Mavericks with 18 points and 13 rebounds for his third double-double of the season. Zach Thornhill pitched in with 14 points on 7-11 shooting, while KJ Robinson scored ten points.  UNO made just 4-17 shots from three-point range and hit only 3-10 free throws.  They drop to 5-6 on the season while the Lumberjacks improve to 4-2.

