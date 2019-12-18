Nebraska-Omaha men's basketball falls at Eastern Washington

Kim Aiken Jr. had 23 points and ten rebounds and led four players in double figures as Eastern Washington routed Nebraska Omaha 97-56 last night in Cheney, Washington.
Teammate Mason Peatling also had a double-double with 19 points and twelve boards along with four assists and two blocked shots in the win. The Eagles made 13-36 three-pointers and shot 54% overall. They also had a 49-32 rebounding advantage. Matt Pile led the Mavericks with nine points. The team went 3-16 from three-point range and shot 33% overall. Eastern Washington, who is now 7-3, led at halftime 49-28. UNO falls to 6-8.