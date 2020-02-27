Nebraska-Omaha men's basketball clips North Dakota in overtime

KJ Robinson’s late-game heroics propelled the Nebraska-Omaha men's basketball team to an 84-83 overtime win in its home finale last night at Baxter Arena.
Robinson hit the game-tying three-pointer with seven seconds left in regulation, then the game-winning shot in the paint with 13 seconds remaining to win it in overtime. Wanjang Tut scored 19 points with six rebounds and four blocked shots to lead five players in double figures for the Mavericks. They have won four games in a row. Filip Rebraca tied a career high with 24 points and had 13 rebounds for the Fighting Hawks. He led four players in double figures for his team. UNO improves to 16-14 overall and 9-6 in the Summit League while North Dakota drops to 13-16 overall and 7-8 in the league.