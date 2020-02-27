Nebraska-Omaha men's basketball clips North Dakota in overtime

KJ Robinson’s late-game heroics propelled the Nebraska-Omaha men's basketball team to an 84-83 overtime win in its home finale last night at Baxter Arena. 

Robinson hit the game-tying three-pointer with seven seconds left in regulation, then the game-winning shot in the paint with 13 seconds remaining to win it in overtime.  Wanjang Tut scored 19 points with six rebounds and four blocked shots to lead five players in double figures for the Mavericks.  They have won four games in a row.  Filip Rebraca tied a career high with 24 points and had 13 rebounds for the Fighting Hawks.  He led four players in double figures for his team.  UNO improves to 16-14 overall and 9-6 in the Summit League while North Dakota drops to 13-16 overall and 7-8 in the league.

Wayne State women's basketball campaign reaches end of road

St. Cloud State opened the second half with a 12-0 run in less than 2:30 as the host Huskies defeated Wayne State College 75-62 Wednesday evening in the opening round of the NSIC Sanford Health Women’s Basketball Tournament at Halenbeck Hall in St. Cloud, Minnesota. 

Wayne State men's basketball season comes to end

MSU Moorhead scored six unanswered points in the final two minutes to snap a 62-62 tie as the Dragons rallied late for a 69-65 win over Wayne State in the opening round of the NSIC Sanford Health Men’s Basketball Tournament Wednesday evening at Nemzek Fieldhouse in Moorhead, Minnesota. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, February 27, 2020

Collin Sexton scored 28 points and the Cleveland Cavaliers routed Philadelphia 108-94 last night after 76ers center Joel Embiid left in the first quarter because of a sprained left shoulder.  The 76ers, already playing without All-Star guard Ben Simmons, never led against the team with the w…