Nebraska-Omaha hockey to face Minnesota in NCAA Tournament

The Nebraska-Omaha hockey team garnered the fourth NCAA Tournament bid in program history yesterday, earning a spot in the NCAA West Regional in Loveland, Colorado.
The 14-10-1 Mavericks are the fourth seed in the regional and will face the top seed, 23-6 Minnesota, in the first round on Saturday at 8:00. The other half of the regional features Minnesota State and Quinnipiac who will play on Saturday at 3:00. The winners of the two first-round games will face each other on Sunday for a berth in the Frozen Four in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. UNO last appeared in NCAA tournament play in 2015 when it earned a spot in the NCAA Men's Ice Hockey Frozen Four in Boston, Massachusetts for the first time in program history.