Nebraska-Omaha baseball's Bonar on Buster Posey Watch List

The Greater Wichita Area Sports Commission released the official watch list for the 2020 Buster Posey National Collegiate Catcher of the Year, with Nebraska-Omaha senior Brett Bonar as one of the sixty names included. 

Bonar has started all 14 games this season and helped the Mavericks to a 10-4 record, which is the best start in Division I era program history.  The senior also has eight hits with ten RBI, six doubles and six runs scored at the plate.  The Mavericks open the Summit League season with a three-game series against North Dakota State this weekend. 

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, March 11, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, March 11, 2020

Spencer Dinwiddie contributed 23 points and hit the tiebreaking jumper with 28 seconds to play to send the Brooklyn Nets past the Los Angeles Lakers, 104-102.  LeBron James had 29 points, twelve rebounds and nine assists for the Lakers, who had a chance to get their fifth straight win until …