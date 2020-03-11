Nebraska-Omaha baseball's Bonar on Buster Posey Watch List

The Greater Wichita Area Sports Commission released the official watch list for the 2020 Buster Posey National Collegiate Catcher of the Year, with Nebraska-Omaha senior Brett Bonar as one of the sixty names included.
Bonar has started all 14 games this season and helped the Mavericks to a 10-4 record, which is the best start in Division I era program history. The senior also has eight hits with ten RBI, six doubles and six runs scored at the plate. The Mavericks open the Summit League season with a three-game series against North Dakota State this weekend.