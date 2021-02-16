Nebraska-Omaha baseball preseason favorites in Summit League

The Nebraska-Omaha baseball team was selected as the preseason favorite in the Summit League Preseason Poll. 

The Mavericks went 10-4 in a shortened 2020 campaign and look to defend their 2019 regular season and conference tournament titles.  They were selected in the top spot with 15 points and three first-place votes, edging Oral Roberts with 14 points and two first-place votes.  Senior Breyden Eckhout and junior Joey Machado were named to the Summit League's Players and Pitchers to Watch List.  The Mavericks begin the 2021 campaign this weekend with a three-game series at Oregon.

