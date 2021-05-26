Nebraska-Omaha baseball players receive Summit League honors

Five members of the Nebraska-Omaha baseball team received All-Summit League honors.
Mike Boeve was named All-Summit First Team while Keil Krumwiede, Chris Esposito, Masen Prososki and Eduardo Rosario were chosen to the All-Summit Second Team. Boeve is ranked in the top ten among the Summit League in five statistical categories while leading the conference with 16 doubles. The freshman is second in the conference with a .322 batting average and sixth with 59 hits and a .407 on-base percentage. The Hastings native sits ninth in the league with 34 runs scored on the season. The 22-23 Mavericks begin play in the Summit League Baseball Tournament against second seeded North Dakota State at 6:00 on Thursday at Tal Anderson Field.