Nebraska-Omaha baseball players receive Summit League honors

Five members of the Nebraska-Omaha baseball team received All-Summit League honors. 

Mike Boeve was named All-Summit First Team while Keil Krumwiede, Chris Esposito, Masen Prososki and Eduardo Rosario were chosen to the All-Summit Second Team.  Boeve is ranked in the top ten among the Summit League in five statistical categories while leading the conference with 16 doubles.  The freshman is second in the conference with a .322 batting average and sixth with 59 hits and a .407 on-base percentage.  The Hastings native sits ninth in the league with 34 runs scored on the season.  The 22-23 Mavericks begin play in the Summit League Baseball Tournament against second seeded North Dakota State at 6:00 on Thursday at Tal Anderson Field.

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, May 26, 2021

The Los Angeles Lakers have evened their NBA first-round series at a game apiece and stole home court advantage from the Phoenix Suns after a 109-102 victory.  Anthony Davis netted 34 points, ten rebounds, and seven assists and LeBron James furnished 23 points and nine assists in the victory…

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, May 25, 2021

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers wasn’t present for the first day of organized team activities.  These OTA sessions are voluntary, but Rodgers generally has participated in them in the past.  ESPN first reported Rodgers wasn’t with the team yesterday.  His decision not to particip…

Northeast women’s soccer crowned Region XI champions

For the first time in program history, the No. 14 Northeast Community College women’s soccer team was named the Region XI champions after defeating (RV) Hawkeye Community, 2-1 in the Region XI Championship game on Sunday at Norfolk Veterans Memorial Field in Norfolk. 