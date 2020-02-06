Nebraska-Omaha baseball picked second in Summit League preseason poll

The Nebraska-Omaha baseball team was picked second in the Summit League preseason poll.
Oral Roberts was selected in the top spot with 23 total votes and three first-place votes. The Mavericks, who aim to defend their Summit League Championship crown, were voted second with 19 total votes and one first-place vote. Junior pitcher Joey Machado and senior Parker Smejkal were selected to The Summit League Players to Watch List. Last season, Machado finished with a 6-3 record with a 4.65 ERA as a starting pitcher. He recorded 64 strikeouts through 69.2 innings. Smejkal earned All-Summit First Team honors a year ago after a campaign where he batted .329 with 54 hits, 43 RBI and seven home runs. The Mavericks begin their regular season with a three-game series against Northwestern Feb. 14-16 in Glendale, Ariz.