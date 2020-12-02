Nebraska men's hoops holds off South Dakota

Teddy Allen scored 23 points with five rebounds to lead five players in double figures and Nebraska turned back South Dakota 76-69 last night at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. 

Allen made two free throws to start a 9-0 burst that put the Huskers’ lead at 57-43 midway through the second half.  A few minutes later, he had a three-point play and a jumper that pushed the difference to 18 with six minutes to go.  A.J. Plitzuweit scored 24 points with five boards for South Dakota and Stanley Umude had 23 points, elven rebounds and five assists.  The Huskers are now 3-1 while the Coyotes drop to 0-3.

