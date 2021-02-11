Nebraska men's hoops drops home contest to Wisconsin

Jonathan Davis scored ten points to lead a balanced attack and made a couple big baskets to help Wisconsin begin to pull away after halftime and the 21st ranked Badgers overcame a poor shooting performance to beat home-team Nebraska 61-48. 

Wisconsin swept the season series and have won six straight over the Huskers.  Nebraska has lost 25 straight against Big Ten opponents.  The Badgers shot just 32% from the field, its second-worst mark of the season, but still managed to hand the Huskers their third straight double-digit loss.  Nebraska got 14 points and seven rebounds from Lat Mayen and Teddy Allen chipped in with twelve points.  Wisconsin, who led at halftime 30-27, improves to 15-6 overall and 9-5 in the Big Ten while the Huskers fall to 4-11 overall and 0-8 in the conference.

Tags

In other news

Nebraska men's hoops drops home contest to Wisconsin

Nebraska men's hoops drops home contest to Wisconsin

Jonathan Davis scored ten points to lead a balanced attack and made a couple big baskets to help Wisconsin begin to pull away after halftime and the 21st ranked Badgers overcame a poor shooting performance to beat home-team Nebraska 61-48. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, February 11, 2021

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, February 11, 2021

The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 114-113 in overtime.  LeBron James hit the tying three-pointer with 18 seconds left in regulation and then broke up the Thunder’s final possession in overtime.  James had 25 points, seven assists and six rebounds for the defending NBA cha…

Creighton men's basketball knocks off Georgetown on the road

Creighton men's basketball knocks off Georgetown on the road

Christian Bishop scored 17 points and collected nine rebounds, two blocked shots, and two steals to lead three players in double figures and 19th ranked Creighton capitalized on Georgetown’s worst shooting performance in a decade while rolling to a 63-48 win in Washington D.C. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, February 10, 2021

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, February 10, 2021

The Kansas City Chiefs placed outside linebackers coach Britt Reid on administrative leave while an investigation continues into a crash that injured two children.  The team has said Reid, who is head coach Andy Reid's son, was involved in a multi-vehicle crash last Thursday that injured two…