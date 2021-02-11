Nebraska men's hoops drops home contest to Wisconsin

Jonathan Davis scored ten points to lead a balanced attack and made a couple big baskets to help Wisconsin begin to pull away after halftime and the 21st ranked Badgers overcame a poor shooting performance to beat home-team Nebraska 61-48.
Wisconsin swept the season series and have won six straight over the Huskers. Nebraska has lost 25 straight against Big Ten opponents. The Badgers shot just 32% from the field, its second-worst mark of the season, but still managed to hand the Huskers their third straight double-digit loss. Nebraska got 14 points and seven rebounds from Lat Mayen and Teddy Allen chipped in with twelve points. Wisconsin, who led at halftime 30-27, improves to 15-6 overall and 9-5 in the Big Ten while the Huskers fall to 4-11 overall and 0-8 in the conference.